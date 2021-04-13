Grand Island man charged with hate crime for alleged threats with racial slurs

A Grand Island man faces a felony hate crime charge after he allegedly sent text messages making physical threats with racial overtones and slurs against a Black victim, police and prosecutors said.

Timothy T. Knight Jr., 34, is accused of sending threatening messages which escalated from October through February, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office and the county Sheriff's Office.

Knight was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning in Buffalo City Court, with Judge JaHarr Pridgen acting as a Grand Island town justice, the District Attorney's Office said.

Pridgen set bail at $25,000. A felony hearing was scheduled for Monday.

