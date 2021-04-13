 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island man charged with hate crime for alleged threats with racial slurs
0 comments

Grand Island man charged with hate crime for alleged threats with racial slurs

Support this work for $1 a month

A Grand Island man faces a felony hate crime charge after he allegedly sent text messages making physical threats with racial overtones and slurs against a Black victim, police and prosecutors said.

Timothy T. Knight Jr., 34, is accused of sending threatening messages which escalated from October through February, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office and the county Sheriff's Office.

Knight was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning in Buffalo City Court, with Judge JaHarr Pridgen acting as a Grand Island town justice, the District Attorney's Office said.

Pridgen set bail at $25,000. A felony hearing was scheduled for Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News