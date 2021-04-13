Grand Island man charged with hate crime for alleged threats with racial epithets

A Grand Island man faces a felony hate crime charge after he allegedly made physical threats with racial overtones and epithets against a Black victim, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.
Timothy Knight Jr., 33, is accused of sending threatening communications, which escalated over several weeks, the Sheriff's Office said.
Knight was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime.
He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment, the Sheriff's Office said.
The agency did not release any further details on the matter.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
