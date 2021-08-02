Gould in line to be next Cheektowaga police chief

Cheektowaga officials plan to appoint Assistant Police Chief Brian J. Gould the town's new top cop on Wednesday.
Supervisor Diane Benczkowski has called a special meeting of the Cheektowaga Town Board at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Town Hall to make the appointment, her office announced in a news release.
Gould, 45, would succeed Chief Michael J. Sliwinski, who died unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 17. Sliwinski was 55.
Sliwinski was appointed chief in February 2020.
Gould ran for the Democratic Party nomination for Erie County sheriff in the June primary, which was won by Kimberly Beaty, public safety director at Canisius College. Beaty will face Republican John C. Garcia in November.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
