 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gould in line to be next Cheektowaga police chief
0 comments

Gould in line to be next Cheektowaga police chief

Support this work for $1 a month
Brian Gould Sheriff Campaign (copy) (copy)

Brian Gould, assistant chief of the Cheektowaga Police Department, ran for Erie County sheriff earlier this year.

Cheektowaga officials plan to appoint Assistant Police Chief Brian J. Gould the town's new top cop on Wednesday.

Supervisor Diane Benczkowski has called a special meeting of the Cheektowaga Town Board at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Town Hall to make the appointment, her office announced in a news release.

Gould, 45, would succeed Chief Michael J. Sliwinski, who died unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 17. Sliwinski was 55.

Sliwinski was appointed chief in February 2020.

Gould ran for the Democratic Party nomination for Erie County sheriff in the June primary, which was won by Kimberly Beaty, public safety director at Canisius College. Beaty will face Republican John C. Garcia in November.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Moose on the loose in Colorado parking garage

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme
Crime News

Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme

  • Updated

The former legislator told The News that he heard allegations from an investigator that he was "never meant to win" a 2012 election for a NY Senate seat and that his decades-long friends – Steve Casey, then the deputy mayor to Byron W. Brown, and political operative G. Steven Pigeon – had coordinated with the incumbent Mark Grisanti to set up Swanick as a spoiler.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News