Goats, chickens die in Lockport barn fire

Three goats and 15 chickens died in a fire that destroyed a barn behind a Town of Lockport home Friday night, owner Michael Wiegand said.
The 60-by-134-foot, one-story wooden building at 5445 Keck Road caught fire about 6:23 p.m., the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.
The family was able to rescue one goat and two chickens from the flames, said Jennifer Wiegand, Michael's wife.
No humans were injured in the blaze, whose cause is still undetermined, according to Michael Wiegand.
Volunteer firefighters from the Terry's Corners, Wrights Corners and South Lockport fire companies battled the fire. No human injuries were reported.
Michael Wiegand said the animals had been kept since 2019 as pets and to produce eggs for the family and friends. He said he intends to rebuild the barn and restock the livestock.
