Go-kart operator charged under Leandra's Law

A man operating an unlicensed go-kart on a public highway was charged Tuesday with felony driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law because he had someone under the age of 15 in the passenger seat, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Brian J. Little, 37, of the Town of Chautauqua, also was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He was released pending an appearance in Chautauqua Town Court.

According to the report, deputies stopped Little on a go-kart about 4:45 p.m. on an unspecified roadway in the Town of Chautauqua and arrested him after they determined that he was intoxicated.