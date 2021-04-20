GM of Pharaoh's strip club is leader of international biker club, prosecutor says

Ex-Pharaoh's worker tells of Outlaws

A former employee of Pharaoh’s told The News that as many as 30 members of the Outlaws were sometimes present for Wednesday night events the bikers called “church.” The word “church,” according to motorcycle club jargon, refers to meetings of its members.

“The Outlaws scared off other customers,” said the former employee, who expressed her own fear of the Outlaws and spoke on the condition that her name would not be published.

The indictment of Gerace accuses him of operating Pharaoh's as a drug-involved premise and maintaining it for the purpose of distributing a variety of drugs there, to facilitate prostitution and to provide drugs to employees in exchange for sex. Although the indictment mentions that he employed members of the Outlaws at Pharaoh's, it does not accuse any Outlaws of drug or sex trafficking.

Daniels said the Outlaws are not involved in drug-dealing, sex crimes or any other crimes at Pharaoh’s.

Asked about the 1994 Lancaster shootout and drug convictions against local Outlaws, Daniels noted that those incidents took place more than 25 years ago. “Ancient history,” the defense attorney said. “None of these things has anything to do with Pharaoh’s.”