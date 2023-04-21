An Erie County Court jury on Friday convicted a Cheektowaga woman of murder, assault and weapons possession charges for the July 2021 quadruple shooting at the Ferry Grider Homes that killed a 3-year-old boy.

The jury delivered the verdict after about 2 hours and 15 minutes of deliberations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Jonay B. Robinson, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and a count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The jury acquitted her of a charge of criminal possession of a firearm.

Robinson's trial began Monday. Her boyfriend, Dequan I. Richardson, 24, who took the stand in her defense on Thursday, previously admitted being one of the shooters who sprayed a courtyard of men, women and children with at least 34 bullets. Three men were also injured in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.