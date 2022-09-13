 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girl, 17, stabbed at Buffalo culinary school

A 16-year-old girl was in custody and a 17-year-old girl was being treated at Oishei Children's Hospital following a stabbing Tuesday inside School 355 Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management on West Huron Street, Buffalo police said.

The stabbing took place at about noon at the school located at 75 W. Huron St.

Police said the 16-year-old girl stabbed the 17-year-old multiple times during an altercation.

The victim was listed in serious condition at Oishei.

The alleged assailant was in custody.

Police were investigating where the knife came from.

In the meantime, the school was in "shelter in place" mode as detectives continue their investigation.

Police said they expect that dismissal from school will take place as scheduled.

