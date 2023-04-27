Police are asking the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl reported missing on the city's West Side.
Yolianis Rodriguez, 13, was described as being 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.
She was last seen wearing black and white pants and a red hoodie on Busti Avenue.
Police asked anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 911.
