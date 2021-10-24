Girl, 11, treated for gunshot wound to the leg

An 11-year-old girl was grazed in the leg by a gunshot late Saturday in the Massachusetts Avenue Park area on Buffalo's West Side, a police spokesman said.
Someone fired a gun into the air around 8:30 p.m., and the round struck the girl, said spokesman Michael DeGeorge. An ambulance took her to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment, and she is expected to recover, he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.
Matthew Spina
Buffalo News reporter
Incurable reporter: baseball fan; eternal Buffalo Bills optimist
