Buffalo police are asking for the public's help in finding Monica Festus, 11.
She was last seen on 19th Street on Buffalo's West Side.
She was described as 5 foot 5 inches tall weighing about 180 pounds. She has black hair that may be pulled back into a ponytail. She was wearing a light blue shirt and khaki paints.
Police asked anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to call 911.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
