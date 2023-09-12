Amherst man gets 4 years in prison for illegally possessing weapons

An Amherst man has been sentenced to four years in prison following his guilty plea on a charge connected to ghost guns.

Jason P. Sciabarrasi, 45, also faces three years of post-release supervision on the sentence that was handed down by State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens, according to a news release sent by Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Amherst police conducted a search at Sciabarrasi’s Guilford Lane home in September 2021 and found two “ghost guns” – firearms without serial numbers – several rifles, shotguns, gun parts and ammunition.

Since Sciabarrasi did not have a pistol permit, he was arrested for possessing illegal firearms.

He pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

