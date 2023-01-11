Getzville man sentenced to prison for social media threats against police

A Getzville man who threatened to kill Amherst police officers on social media has been sentenced to 33 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Prosecutors said Benjamin Bolton, 38, posted threatening messages on his Instagram and Twitter accounts April 10, 2022, after two encounters with Amherst officers during the previous weeks.

One of postings included a photo of Amherst police headquarters and said, "Fictionally speaking, it's time for this building to be blown up with all the cops and judges inside."

Prosecutors said officers investigating a report of a man carrying a rifle near Sweet Home Road on March 18 stopped Bolton and advised him that firearms are prohibited in certain parts of Amherst.

Prosecutors also noted that Bolton was taken into custody April 8 when officers followed up on a report that a driver who tried to cut off another vehicle in a coffee shop drive-through on Transit Road had flashed a handgun at the other motorist.