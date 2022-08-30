 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getzville man pleads guilty to threatening Amherst Police on social media

A Getzville man has pleaded guilty to making threats to kill Amherst police officers on social media, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Benjamin Bolton, 38, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he returns for sentencing Jan. 9 before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Prosecutors said Bolton posted threatening messages on his Instagram and Twitter accounts April 10 after two encounters with Amherst Police during the previous weeks.

One of postings included a photo of Amherst police headquarters and said, "Fictionally speaking, it's time for this building to be blown up with all the cops and judges inside."

Prosecutors said Bolton had been stopped March 18 by officers investigating a report of a man carrying a rifle near Sweet Home Road and was advised that firearms are prohibited in certain parts of Amherst.

Prosecutors also noted that Bolton had been taken into custody April 8 when officers followed up on a report that an item that looked like a handgun had been displayed after Bolton's vehicle tried to cut off another motorist at a coffee shop drive-through.

