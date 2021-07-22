Getaway driver pleads guilty for role in fatal Halloween party shooting spree

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The wounded included a 21-year-old female, an 18-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, a 16-year-old female and a 15-year-old male. Two of the wounded were from Lockport, two from Medina and one from Corfu.

"My client did not know they were going to commit a murder," defense attorney Nicholas J. Narchus said. "He didn't know if they were going to intimidate them, or what."

Frey admitted to knowledge that the teens were going to commit a Class B or Class C felony. Murder is a Class A felony, but Bowman said second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, another charge in the teens' indictment, is a Class C felony.

Frey's sentence, to be imposed Oct. 14, will be a maximum of two to four years in prison, plus the time he owes on his parole violation.

Frey, on parole from a 2016 sex felony, is a Level 3 sex offender, considered a high risk of repeat offense and a threat to public safety. He served two years in state prison for having sex with a 14-year-old girl in Lockport in 2016. Frey's sentence for third-degree criminal sexual act included 10 years of post-release supervision, which could be converted to prison time for violating the terms of parole.