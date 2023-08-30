The Cheektowaga woman found guilty of murder by a jury for her accomplice role in the 2021 Donovan Drive shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy and wounded three adults was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years to life in prison, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.
For four days in April, Jonay B. Robinson, 27, stood trial on murder, assault and weapons charges that hinged on her involvement in the "planning and coordination" of the July 5, 2021, shooting, in which she was alleged to have driven her boyfriend and another passenger to and from Ferry Grider Homes, where a crowd had gathered in a courtyard about 11 p.m. to watch fireworks.
Dequan Richardson got out of the vehicle and fired at least 34 rounds from an assault rifle, one that struck 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. in the head while he was riding his bicycle, prosecutors said. A 27-year-old man was shot in both legs, a 29-year-old man was shot in the back and a 28-year-old man was shot in the foot. Walker died four days later at O'Shei Children's Hospital.
After about two hours of deliberation, a jury on April 18 convicted Robinson of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
She was sentenced Wednesday by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, the DA's Office said. The murder sentence of 25 years to life in prison will be served concurrently with the weapons charge, the DA's Office explained, while the assault charges add another 15 years in prison consecutively, producing the overall sentence.
Dequan I. Richardson was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Wednesday morning for shooting into a crowd during a fireworks celebration in July 2021, killing a 3-year-old child and wounding three men.
Robinson was originally scheduled for sentencing June 6, but it was adjourned when her defense attorney asked the judge to consider if she was a victim of domestic violence. The hearing in late June would have made her eligible for a shorter sentence.
Richardson, the 24-year-old boyfriend, was sentenced in May to 25 years to life in prison after agreeing to a plea deal that allowed him to serve the murder conviction concurrently with a separate robbery sentence.
He was a defense witness in Robinson's murder trial and testified that his girlfriend bore no responsibility in the shooting despite being the driver. But prosecutors presented social media posts from TikTok and Facebook to argue she was involved in the "planning and coordination," with retribution for the death of a family member suggested as a possible motive.
On the witness stand at Jonay B. Robinson's murder trial in Erie County Court, Dequan I. Richardson testified Robinson bore no responsibility for the quadruple shooting that injured three men and killed 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr.
Prosecutors argued that, a day before the shooting, Robinson's Facebook page shared a post remembering Robinson's deceased brother that read, in part, "you already know how I'm rocking it's war."
Robinson's 23-year-old brother, Dequan Huggins, was fatally shot June 23, 2020, on LaSalle Avenue, The News reported.
Defense attorneys acknowledged her Facebook posts may have occurred but they did not mean she had been involved in the Ferry Grider shooting. Attorney Jeremy Schwartz argued Robinson had been the victim of domestic violence by Richardson and that she had begun to move on with her life.
