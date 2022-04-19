'Get him, get him, get him': Bodycam footage shows Buffalo officer using Taser to stun suspect

Warning: Graphic content. Includes scenes of violence and profanity

"Get him, get him, get him," a Buffalo police officer can be heard yelling in footage from a police body camera that shows a suspect being stunned by a Taser gun.

The video was released to local media organizations Tuesday by Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia, who said it shows the officer doing precisely what he was trained to do during an April 14 arrest of a Buffalo man who was tased before being taken into custody by Buffalo police and U.S. Marshals near West Utica and Brayton streets in the city's Elmwood-Bryant neighborhood.

"I think it showed a successful conclusion of an incident where the United States Marshal Service was looking to take an individual into custody for an indictment warrant, alleging rape in the first degree, a forcible rape out of Niagara County," Gramaglia told reporters during a news conference in the lobby of Buffalo Police Department headquarters following the release of the video.

Gramaglia said he released the body camera video following several inquiries by local news outlets.

"In our continuing efforts to be as transparent as possible, we wanted to release that video," he said.

The roughly two-minute-long body camera footage opens with an officer pointing a bright-yellow Taser from behind a fence. He yells to his fellow officers attempting to subdue the suspect, "I got a taser on him," before yelling at the suspect, "Get on the ground; I will tase you, so get on the ground."

The officer repeats the command and adds, "Stop resisting commands." The officer tells the suspect to get on the ground several more times before yelling "Taser, Taser, Taser," as the video shows a shirtless, shoeless man in shorts with blood on his legs lying on the ground, surrounded by police.

"Get him, get him, get him," the officer yells.

"We saw the Taser used as it was designed," Gramaglia said.

"The officer gave a command, as he was taught to do. The individual personnel that were engaging did their best to back away from him so that the Taser could be deployed. You also heard the officer yell, 'Get him, get him, get him,' " the police commissioner said.

"What they're taught to do while the Taser is engaged, while the person is being subjected to the Taser, is for the officers to move in and take him into custody. Because the Taser stops after five seconds, the individual can fight from that point on again, and then you've got to start over again. So that 'Get him, get him, get him" was part of his training to say get on him and get the handcuffs on him while he's, hopefully, been incapacitated," Gramaglia added.

The police commissioner said his department has a sufficient number of the recently distributed Taser guns.

"They're shared by officers. They're not individually assigned to the officers. So we have 20 per district. That's enough to cover the amount of officers that would be working a shift," Gramaglia said.

Prior to the scene captured on video, Gramaglia said the suspect, 27-year-old Victor Cramer-Williams, fled through a window, and leaped across several rooftops in his attempt to elude police, before Cramer-Williams jumped from the roof of a garage and injured his leg.

"He made quite a leap off the roof, but he also made a run down the driveway. So the officers, at that time, would not have known (that he was injured)," Gramaglia said.

He added that Cramer-Williams continued to fight even though he had an injury.

"Had he dropped from the broken leg and collapsed there, then he would have been taken into custody, first aid would have been rendered, and we would have moved on from that point," Gramaglia said.

Instead, Cramer-Williams continued to fight, the commissioner said.

"He was tased a second time by another officer without deploying the probe, but it's called a dry stun. We actually brought the Taser gun right to his body and shocked him a second time which then enabled the individuals to get the handcuffs on him, and that ended the engagement," Gramaglia said.

Officers also recovered a loaded handgun that Cramer-Williams allegedly tossed at the scene. He was additionally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration,

He also was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of his injured leg.

