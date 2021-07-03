Georgia woman charged in fatal wrong-way crash on I-86 in Chautauqua County

A Georgia woman has been arrested by police in Erie, Pa., on warrants stemming from a fatal wrong-way crash early Thursday on I-86 in the Town of North Harmony, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Heather R. Capell, 32, of Brunswick, is charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired by a combination of drugs.

She was taken into custody Saturday by Erie police and arraigned as a fugitive from justice. She is being held pending extradition to New York State.

Seriously injured in the accident, she had been transported to a hospital in Erie for treatment.

Killed in the two-vehicle crash about 5 a.m. Thursday about five miles south of Chautauqua Institution was Bradley S. Wakefield, 51, of Cattaraugus, the sheriff’s office reported Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wakefield was westbound on I-86 when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

