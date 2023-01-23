 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Genesee County woman sentenced for role in fraudulent donation scheme

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Genesee County woman has been sentenced to one year probation for her role in a scheme that solicited donations to build an orphanage in Africa, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Julie Keller, 57, of Corfu, who was convicted of wire fraud, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to pay $162,853.59 in restitution.

Prosecutors said that Keller worked in conjunction with someone online who claimed to be raising money for the orphanage and received money from July 2015 to September 2020 from people donating to the project.

Keller deposited the donations into accounts at First Niagara Bank, M&T Bank, KeyBank and Bank of American, then sent them to other bank accounts in foreign countries. Eventually each of the banks closed her accounts because of suspicious and fraudulent activity.

Prosecutors said Keller also became aware that the orphanage project was phony, or strongly suspected that it was, but continued to deposit the donations into her accounts. Total loss to the victims was $182,730.76.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who killed the monsignor? 'Father isn't coming'

Who killed the monsignor? 'Father isn't coming'

All was silent at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse when the first nuns filed into the chapel and bowed their heads in prayer. It was 6:30 a.m. on March 13, 1966. But Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, expected to perform the 7 a.m. Mass, never appeared.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru shuts down Machu Picchu amid widespread protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News