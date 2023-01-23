Genesee County woman sentenced for role in fraudulent donation scheme

A Genesee County woman has been sentenced to one year probation for her role in a scheme that solicited donations to build an orphanage in Africa, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Julie Keller, 57, of Corfu, who was convicted of wire fraud, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to pay $162,853.59 in restitution.

Prosecutors said that Keller worked in conjunction with someone online who claimed to be raising money for the orphanage and received money from July 2015 to September 2020 from people donating to the project.

Keller deposited the donations into accounts at First Niagara Bank, M&T Bank, KeyBank and Bank of American, then sent them to other bank accounts in foreign countries. Eventually each of the banks closed her accounts because of suspicious and fraudulent activity.

Prosecutors said Keller also became aware that the orphanage project was phony, or strongly suspected that it was, but continued to deposit the donations into her accounts. Total loss to the victims was $182,730.76.