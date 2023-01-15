 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Genesee County man sentenced to 12½ years in prison on child pornography and gun charges

A Genesee County man who hid a camera in a bathroom to film a young girl has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to 12½ years in prison on child pornography and gun charges, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Christopher Brown, 43, of Alexander, had been convicted of distributing child pornography and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors said Brown hid a camera in a bathroom on March 17, 2017, to record a video of a naked child, and on April 5, 2020, downloaded and distributed a video depicting a girl who appeared to be between 9 and 11 years old on a peer-to-peer network on the Internet.

Investigators seized several electronic devices when they executed a search warrant at Brown's home on Dodgeson Road on July 17, 2020, including a computer and a DVD containing about 550 child pornography images and 100 child pornography videos, including images of the minor victim.

They also found two rifles, two pistols and ammunition. Brown has been prohibited from having guns since 2001, when he was convicted of a felony in Genesee County Court.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

