A state judge ordered a Genesee County man to pay $6 million to two women who filed Child Victims Act lawsuits alleging that he repeatedly molested them when they were young children.

In a decision issued Tuesday, Supreme Court Judge Mark J. Grisanti found that the allegations of multiple sexual assaults against Erik P. Roth, 53, of Elba, are “credible.”

The two women who filed the lawsuits were between 3 and 6 years old when Roth sexually assaulted them during the years 2003-2006, according to their attorney, Christopher J. O’Brien.

Both women are relatives of Roth, and both have required physical and mental health treatment because of the effect that Roth’s actions had on their lives, O’Brien told The Buffalo News on Thursday.

Grisanti heard the case during a three-day, non-jury trial in May.

“These two young women understood that they would have to testify in public about horrific memories, and then be cross-examined about those events,” O’Brien said. “They bravely stood up for themselves.”

O'Brien said he has no idea if Roth, a home builder, has the ability to pay $6 million to the victims. "This trial was about proving he did it and assessing the amount of the damages," the attorney said.

The case has a long and twisted history, and Roth, according to court papers, has repeatedly denied the allegations.

In July 2008, a Family Court judge found the allegations not credible and dismissed a petition filed against Roth. But eight months later, a panel of judges from the Fourth Department of the State Appellate Division reversed that decision, finding that the two children were “sexually abused.”

After Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies charged Roth with sexually assaulting the two girls, a judge found him not guilty of criminal conduct, following a non-jury trial in 2012.

According to Grisanti’s written decision, Roth again denied the allegations while testifying during the latest trial in May. The judge quoted Roth as saying the charges were “unfounded.”

David Heffler, a mental health counselor who works with sex abusers and sex abuse victims, interviewed the two women and found their recollections of abuse to be credible, Grisanti wrote.

“Plaintiffs are found to be credible and the testimony and exhibits show that the Plaintiffs experienced sexual assault at the hands of Defendant for two to three years,” Grisanti wrote. “The Court finds the Defendant liable.”

The judge ordered Roth to pay $3 million in damages to each of the women.

A News reporter left email and telephone messages for Roth’s attorney Thursday but did not hear back from him.

A person who answered the phone at a number in Elba publicly listed for Roth said Roth does not live there. Roth did not respond to an attempt to reach him by social media.