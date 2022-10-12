Genesee County man faces 46 charges for sex offenses

An Oakfield man has been arrested on 46 counts following an investigation into a series of sex offenses that took place during the course of almost two years, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported.

Ricardo Castillo Jr., 39, of Maple Avenue, was arrested in connection with incidents that investigators said took place from November 2019 through August 2021 in various locations in the Village of Oakfield and the Town of Elba.

He was arraigned in Oakfield Town Court on 13 counts of first-degree rape, 13 counts for first-degree criminal sexual act, 10 counts of second-degree rape with a victim under 15 years old, and 10 counts of second-degree criminal sexual act with a victim younger than 15. He was released under supervision, pending a return to court at a later date.