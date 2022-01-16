Genesee County man charged with DWI, tailgating after striking police car

A 24-year-old Byron man allegedly tailgating a police vehicle was arrested early Sunday morning after he rear-ended a Genesee County Sheriff's Office patrol car when it slowed to allow a car in front of it to complete a turn.

Nicholas Scott Warriner was allegedly driving drunk and at "an unreasonable speed" while behind the marked police car on Clinton Street in the Town of Bergen shortly after midnight, deputies said. He crashed into the rear of the patrol vehicle when the officer slowed while a vehicle ahead was turning off the road.