Genesee County man arrested for threatening woman with long gun

A 53-year-old Le Roy man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly displayed a long gun at a woman in a threatening manner and then fired a shot at a camper, Genesee County Sheriff's officials said.
Shortly before 9 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the Le Roy Police Department regarding a mental health complaint, sheriff's officials said in a news release,
Deputies arrested Richard Alan Steen.
He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing.
He was arraigned and is slated to return to Town of Le Roy Court on June 7.