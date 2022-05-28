 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Genesee County man arrested for threatening woman with long gun

A 53-year-old Le Roy man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly displayed a long gun at a woman in a threatening manner and then fired a shot at a camper, Genesee County Sheriff's officials said.

Shortly before 9 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to the Le Roy Police Department regarding a mental health complaint, sheriff's officials said in a news release,

Deputies arrested Richard Alan Steen.

He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing.

He was arraigned and is slated to return to Town of Le Roy Court on June 7.

