Genesee County dairy farm double homicide: 'It's like losing a member of the family,' farm owner says

With the fire out, the search began for answers about what had just occurred at the longtime 450-cow farm in Alexander, which the Pattens have owned since 1988. Within a day, authorities had arrested Raul Cruz, 18, of Warsaw, and Prince N. K. Wilson, 23, of Albion, in connection with the double homicide, charging them with second-degree murder.

Details have trickled out slowly since then. Genesee County District Attorney Kevin T. Finnell told The Buffalo News on Monday that there was no indication of forcible entry at the trailer, and it appears the two suspects "were there upon the invitation of one or more of the people in the trailer."

"The sheriff's department has a good idea of what happened and how it happened," Finnell said. "They are still conducting interviews and following up on leads to ensure that their initial beliefs turn out to be accurate."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

DA: Investigators have 'a good idea of what happened' in double homicide at Genesee County dairy farm Genesee County District Attorney Kevin T. Finnell said Monday there was no indication of forcible entry at an employee trailer at an Alexander dairy farm where two workers were stabbed to death earlier this month.

The Pattens referred comments about the investigation to the sheriff's office, which has declined to provide further information.

Valerie Patten called the situation a tragedy. She said Morales and Hernandez were established, hardworking, respectful employees. The farm's other workers also have had a difficult time since the incident, having lost two of their friends, she said.