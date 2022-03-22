Genesee County dairy farm double homicide: 'It's like losing a member of the family,' farm owner says

Blumer Dairy Farm owners Valerie and David Patten were in bed when the doorbell rang at about 10 p.m. Friday, March 11.
One of their employees was at the door, and he had an urgent request: Call 911, because there was a problem at the worker bunkhouse on the Genesee County property.
"He had been able to get out of the trailer, but not before he knew that there was something very bad going on," Valerie Patten said. "He didn't witness any of the violence, but could hear things occurring in the trailer that concerned him, and so he slipped out of the trailer and was able to get down to us."
The Pattens called the sheriff's office, hurriedly got dressed and asked the employee who rushed to their front door to wait in the farm office, where he'd be safe.
As the Pattens were walking out of the house, a sheriff's deputy had arrived, and then another did, as well. As they approached the trailer, they could smell the fire, and then they noticed the front door was open.
Inside, they saw the bodies of two of their workers, Ivan Morales, 30, and Marcelino Gomez Hernandez, 29 – both stabbed to death. Working with the sheriff's deputies, the Pattens used a hydrant near the trailer to extinguish the blaze before firefighters arrived.
With the fire out, the search began for answers about what had just occurred at the longtime 450-cow farm in Alexander, which the Pattens have owned since 1988. Within a day, authorities had arrested Raul Cruz, 18, of Warsaw, and Prince N. K. Wilson, 23, of Albion, in connection with the double homicide, charging them with second-degree murder.
Details have trickled out slowly since then. Genesee County District Attorney Kevin T. Finnell told The Buffalo News on Monday that there was no indication of forcible entry at the trailer, and it appears the two suspects "were there upon the invitation of one or more of the people in the trailer."
"The sheriff's department has a good idea of what happened and how it happened," Finnell said. "They are still conducting interviews and following up on leads to ensure that their initial beliefs turn out to be accurate."
The Pattens referred comments about the investigation to the sheriff's office, which has declined to provide further information.
Valerie Patten called the situation a tragedy. She said Morales and Hernandez were established, hardworking, respectful employees. The farm's other workers also have had a difficult time since the incident, having lost two of their friends, she said.
"Everyone was deeply impacted, and I assure you that none of us have gotten over it or will ever totally get over it," Patten said. "It's just not something that happens in a rural setting."
Her dairy farm, like the rest of the agricultural industry, has relied on Hispanic employees for many years. She said Morales and Hernandez, both born in Mexico, were two of the five employees living in the trailer, which has five individual rooms. Since two people are always working, usually that means three workers are in the trailer at a time.
"It's like losing a member of the family when you have anything like that happen to an employee, and we can't help but think about their families and loved ones and the loss that they've suffered," Patten said.
She's also aware of the ongoing efforts to raise money to send their bodies to Mexico for burial, which she understands can be a complicated process.
But, Patten noted, she's had other farmers and neighbors reach out to see how they can help.
"We're certainly – both ourselves personally, and then also from the ag community – going to be assisting and financially assisting in trying to make sure that occurs," she said.
