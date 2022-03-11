 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Genesee County correction officer accused of embezzling more than $50,000 from union
Genesee County correction officer accused of embezzling more than $50,000 from union

Genesee County Sheriff's Office
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

A correction officer with the Genesee County Sheriff's Office was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the Sheriff's Employee Association while he served the union as president, Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. announced Friday.

Kevin D. Wolff, 51, of Stafford was charged with a felony count of second-degree grand larceny.

Wolff was a senior correction officer and served for three years as president of the union which consists of correction officers, emergency service dispatchers, dog control officers and jail cooks.

The sheriff's office said Wolff was terminated from his job. He was a 20.5-year employee of the sheriff's office.

He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance.

The alleged theft remained under investigation.

