Gendron's parents say they're heartbroken 'over the devastation he caused'

The parents of the 19-year-old who pleaded guilty to domestic terrorism and murder charges on Monday issued their first public statement since the May 14 attack.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Here's the statement from Paul and Pamela Gendron, parents of Payton Gendron, emailed by their attorney:

"We remain shocked and shattered to learn that our son was responsible for the hideous attack at the Tops Grocery Store on May 14, 2022. With today's plea of guilty, he will be held accountable for his actions. Our hearts are broken over the devastation he caused to the innocent victims he killed and wounded, their families, and the African-American community in Buffalo and beyond."

"We are thankful to the law-enforcement professionals who investigated this case and will continue to provide any assistance we can," they said. "We pray for healing for everyone affected."

Payton Gendron pleaded guilty earlier Monday to domestic terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime and one count of second-degree weapons possession.