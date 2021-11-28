'Geek Squad' scam has netted more than $22,000 in Niagara County

Residents in Niagara County have fallen victim to a new fraud known as the Geek Squad Subscription Scam, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said. Victimized residents have lost more than $22,000.

Scammers have been sending people subscription renewal notices from "Geek Squad," which is an information technology service provided by Best Buy. The scammers want victims to call their phone number and provide sensitive information like credit card numbers, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's officials say residents should look for signs that distinguish scams from the real Best Buy service. For instance, scammers are using a Gmail account instead of a Best Buy email, they said. The scam emails also contain odd grammatical errors and phone numbers that do not match Best Buy’s service lines, which can be found through a simple search engine query.

