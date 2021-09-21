Gasport child molester to serve 12 years in prison

A Gasport man who admitted sexually abusing a girl under age 11 was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in state prison for the crime.
State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. also ordered Gary E. Pencille, 68, to serve 10 years of post-release supervision.
Pencille had pleaded guilty July 19 to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree criminal sexual act after an investigation by Lt. Tracy Steen of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office into crimes that allegedly occurred in 2011 and 2012, but weren't reported until April of this year.
Pencille was arrested May 21.
