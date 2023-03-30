The metal bars of his jail cell in Alden should have been enough to remind G. Steven Pigeon that he no longer has any influence over the Erie County Democratic party he once led.

But being stripped of his political power – and his liberty – as he completed his one-year sentence for political corruption wasn't enough to stop the former party boss from going after other Democrats, including the one who is now prosecuting him on charges of child rape, in an attempt to avoid a second criminal conviction.

The new defense attorney for Pigeon, who got out of jail Monday after serving time for his role in a bribery scheme involving a former state judge, filed a motion asking a judge to remove the Erie County District Attorney's Office from its role as prosecutor in Pigeon's child rape case because of "conflicts" between Pigeon and District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr.

According to a motion filed in State Supreme Court last week, Flynn has "actual prejudice and animosity" toward Pigeon, 62, who Rochester-based defense attorney James Nobles said in court papers "has been denied the fundamental due process of an impartially motivated and disinterested prosecutor."

Pigeon was charged in December 2021 of sexually assaulting a child younger than 11 between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2016. He was indicted on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse and child endangerment. He is scheduled to go on trial for those charges in December.

Pigeon has denied the accusations, calling them "absolutely untrue," and previously told The News that someone might be setting him up.

According to Pigeon's court papers, the formerly politically influential Pigeon sometimes supported Flynn's opponents or failed to support Flynn's candidacy, snubs which have led to long-standing "antagonistic personal and political relationships and rivalries," Pigeon's attorney argued.

The political bad blood extends to Flynn's top deputy, Michael J. Keane, whose family has been prominent politically in the area, according to Pigeon's attorney.

Pigeon's accusations also include a request for a dismissal of the indictment against him and a request that a special prosecutor be appointed for any further proceedings.

Flynn said his office will respond to the motion through court filings, which are due Wednesday. An appearance before Eighth Judicial District Administrative Judge Kevin M. Carter on the matter is scheduled for April 11.

"It would be improper for me at this time to discuss the details of this frivolous motion," Flynn told The Buffalo News on Thursday. "I do not want to jeopardize my opposition to this motion, and I do not want to jeopardize justice being brought on behalf of this little girl. So, at this time, I will take the smears that have been leveled against me and let them go for the benefit of this victim."

The move to remove Flynn's office from its prosecutorial role in the case, first reported Wednesday by WGRZ-TV, is based on Pigeon and Flynn's political history, as well as comments Flynn made during a Dec. 2, 2021, news conference about the charges. Pigeon's attorney also accuses the District Attorney's Office of shielding the investigation "from the objective view of law enforcement" at the start.

The District Attorney's Office has the independent authority to investigate reported crimes.

Political feuds exposed

In court papers, Pigeon's attorney references his "connections to power brokers in local, state and national politics."

Flynn, who after earning a law degree served in the Navy's Judge Advocate General Corps, returned to Buffalo in 2001 "with lofty political ambitions," Nobles stated, and during a meeting with Pigeon "inquired what positions might be open for an aspiring Democratic politician with his background."

Flynn wanted to run for county executive, longtime Pigeon associate Gary D. Parenti said in an affidavit filed in court, while Pigeon thought he should aim for a lower office such as county legislator. Flynn later won a seat on the Tonawanda Town Board before his appointment as town justice in 2006.

According to papers filed by Nobles, the relationship between Pigeon and Flynn turned sour when Flynn requested but did not receive Pigeon's help in obtaining multiple positions, including: Erie County DA in 2008, when the Pigeon-backed Frank A. Sedita III received the Democratic endorsement; a judgeship on the State Court of Claims, through Pigeon's close association with then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo; and Under Secretary of the U.S. Navy, through Pigeon's connections with Bill and Hillary Clinton.

In 2016, when Flynn was first elected district attorney, Pigeon says he was working to elect Flynn's opponent, acting DA Michael Flaherty. Court papers state that Pigeon invited Flaherty to two fundraising parties at his waterfront condo attended by 100 of Buffalo's top business and political leaders, including some who Pigeon thought might donate to Flaherty's campaign.

"However, just days after the second event, Pigeon's loft was raided and his other legal problems sidelined him as a political influencer," the papers stated.

Other political names, including Mayor Byron W. Brown, former Assemblyman Sam Hoyt and donor Hormoz Mansouri are mentioned throughout court papers.

Current Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner – whom both Flynn and Pigeon opposed when he was elected in 2012 – said Pigeon "is running true to form as he goes from disbarment to being jailed for bribery to his next trial: this time for unconscionable acts and felony rape charges ... As a convicted criminal on trial for his very life, his allegations have every bit as much credibility as one would expect. None.”

Multiple political observers who spoke to The News – but who did not want to speak publicly because of the sensitive nature of the case against Pigeon – say Pigeon overstated his influence. They pointed out that the papers filed by the Rochester attorney contain factual errors. For instance, in accusing Flynn deputy Michael Keane – whom Pigeon claims "is slated to run for district attorney in the next cycle" – of having a political vendetta, Pigeon mixes Michael Keane up with his brother, Kevin Keane, whom Pigeon said was seeking his backing in 1999 for Buffalo comptroller.

More skepticism comes from the checkered pasts of the three people who provided sworn affidavits backing up Pigeon's claims: Mansouri, Parenti and political operative Kristy Mazurek.

A federal grand jury indicted Mansouri last year for Covid-19 loans fraud. Parenti, of Niagara Falls, was charged with harassment in 2020 relating to an election phone call. The charge was later dropped. And Mazurek, who was involved in the WNY Progressive Caucus political action committee that first landed Pigeon in legal trouble, pleaded guilty in 2018 to a misdemeanor election law violation.

"Outlandish claims made by Pigeon and his cronies Kristy Mazurek and Gary Parenti smearing the good name of Erie County DA John Flynn and others are consistent with their crooked sources: they are riddled with inaccuracies and bald-faced lies," Zellner said. "More than 20 years ago, Democrats in Erie County rejected Steve Pigeon and his style of politics. Since then, Pigeon tried time and again to tear our party apart, but always failed ... This party will never go back to the corrupt and divisive days of Steve Pigeon."

Changed attorneys

Pigeon until late January had been represented by attorneys Paul Cambria and Justin Ginter.

When asked in early March about the departure as Pigeon's counsel, Cambria said in an email, "A conflict developed not related to the merits of the case." At the time, Cambria declined to elaborate, citing attorney-client confidentiality.

On Thursday, Cambria told The News that Pigeon never asked him to file a motion like this. "No, we never had such a discussion," Cambria said. "And even if I had, I wouldn't be able to tell you that."

He said a "totally different set of circumstances created a conflict" that resulted in the change in representation.

Nobles on Thursday said he didn't know why a motion of this nature wasn't previously filed by Pigeon's prior attorneys.

If Flynn's office isn't removed by the judge, Pigeon's attorney wants the judge to grant a "fact-finding" hearing on the "conflict issues" in which witnesses could be called.

A conviction for predatory sexual assault against a child carries a potential sentence of up to life in prison.

Nobles took over Pigeon's case on Jan. 23, according to the court filing. The case had been scheduled for motion arguments on March 8, but those were adjourned.