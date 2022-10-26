Funeral for Buffalo State sophomore killed in stabbing set for Saturday

A funeral for the 19-year-old SUNY Buffalo State student killed in a stabbing earlier this month on the University at Buffalo's North Campus will be held Saturday.

The service for Tyler X. Lewis, a sophomore from Long Island, will be held at Union Baptist Church in Hempstead, according to Lewis' family.

Lewis was stabbed shortly before 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 near Moody Terrace, near Richmond Quad, outside a freshman dorm at the North Campus' Ellicott Complex. He was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center.

No arrests have been announced, but the day after the killing police said they had identified a person of interest in the case.

On Oct. 19, the university said in a statement that police had "made significant progress in identifying individuals involved in the altercation" that led to Lewis' death.

A university spokesman on Wednesday said police are working on the case daily with the Erie County District Attorney's Office "and they are making real progress."

University police are in daily contact with Lewis' family and "they have been very helpful," John DellaContrada said.

"The university is taking this case very seriously and is eager to have it solved," he said.

Lewis was a pre-business administration major, according to Buffalo State officials.

His mother, Roquisha Lewis, said in an email he "was a smart, charismatic and insightful teenager who had a rich sense of humor."

Tyler Lewis was a 2021 graduate of Baldwin High School.

Police described the person of interest as a white man, between 19 and 22 and roughly 5-feet, 5-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches tall.

He had "significant facial injuries," including what the university described as a large diagonal cut across his forehead and multiple facial cuts.

He has light brown hair and a medium build and was wearing a mustard-colored shirt covered in blood, the university said.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call them at 716-645-2222.