Fund set up to assist family of Dunkirk man killed in snowmobile crash

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family of a 37-year-old Dunkirk man who died Sunday night in a snowmobile crash, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash was reported at about 10:11 p.m. on a snowmobile trail off Bloomer Road in the Town of Chautauqua, the agency said in a news release.

First responders attempted treatment, but Thomas C. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chautauqua County Coroner's Office. Allen was married and was the father of two young boys, according to the GoFundMe message.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

