Fruit Belt Posse member sentenced on gun charge

A federal judge sentenced a 33-year-old Buffalo man on Tuesday to seven years, four months in prison after he was convicted of a gun possession charge, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Michael Woods, who federal prosecutors say is a member of the Fruit Belt Posse, pleaded guilty in April to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Woods, who has previous convictions for drug and gun possession, according to federal prosecutors, was arrested July 14, 2020, after police recovered two guns following a traffic stop of Woods' vehicle.

Woods' co-defendant in the case, Antwaine Parker, also has been convicted but is awaiting sentencing, prosecutors said in a news release.

Woods and Parker were both shot July 4, 2020, on Sycamore Street in Buffalo, in what investigators said may have been the result of rival gang activity.

The shooting of Woods and Parker came three days after the killing of Shariff Jackson, 28, who authorities said was a member of the Central Park Gang. Prosecutors believe the two gangs were engaged in a turf war at the time.

