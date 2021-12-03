 Skip to main content
Fruit Belt Posse gang member gets federal prison sentence
A Buffalo man who prosecutors said was a member of the Fruit Belt Posse street gang was convicted of trafficking crack cocaine and sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to serve 21 months in prison.

Members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted three controlled purchases of crack cocaine from Sydney Johnson, 28, in January, according to prosecutors. At the time, law enforcement was investigating drug trafficking activities conducted by Johnson and others in the Buffalo and Jamestown areas.

On Feb. 26, Johnson led a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police Department marked patrol unit on a chase after officers tried to pull over his vehicle. During the pursuit, a gun was thrown from the passenger side of Johnson’s vehicle. Officers stopped chasing Johnson and retrieved the semi-automatic handgun from the side of the road. Johnson was later seen exiting the vehicle on foot. After a foot chase, he was arrested, prosecutors said.

