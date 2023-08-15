In early 2020, a judge approved a wiretap in a drug trafficking case in Buffalo. That gave police and prosecutors the right to listen to private phone calls and track cellphone locations.

An assistant Erie County district attorney then altered the documents that formed the basis for the judge’s approval of the warrant, but the prosecutor never went back to the judge to show him those changes.

That attorney subsequently told federal prosecutors not to use any evidence or make any arrests based on what information was developed with the warrant.

The prosecutor faced no discipline for his action.

And earlier this year, he was named ethics officer for the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The state court system’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics has said the allegations against Paul J. Williams III, if true, call into question his “fitness as a lawyer.”

“The ADA’s admitted misconduct here raises serious concerns about their honesty and trustworthiness, their sensitivity to the constitutional rights of the target(s) of the searches and their respect for the role of the judiciary in reviewing and approving such applications,” the panel wrote.

The opinion does not identify any party by name, but Williams said in a letter to federal prosecutors that he was the attorney in question.

Erie County Judge Kenneth Case, who signed the wiretap and ping order, reported the matter to the state courts’ Attorney Grievance Committee, according to several law enforcement sources. The committee investigates complaints against attorneys.

What Williams changed in the affidavits to the court after getting the judge’s approval remains an open question. It’s also unclear what effect the change had, if any, on the investigation and any subsequent arrests and charges.

Two-and-a-half years after altering the documents, Williams, in a letter to federal prosecutors, describes “potential issues regarding paperwork.” In the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Buffalo News, he wrote that he doesn’t remember what was changed.

District Attorney John J. Flynn said that while what the attorney did was wrong, to him, it didn’t amount to a “substantive” change in what police could access in their investigation.

Flynn said he believes the changes did not expand the scope of the warrant.

“Absolutely not,” he said.

But Joseph J. Terranova, defense attorney for one of the 14 defendants in the ongoing federal case, described Williams’ choice of words in his letter – phrases like “I have a recollection” and “I mistakenly forgot” – as “disturbing.”

“This is shockingly unprofessional, and he mitigates his unethical conduct with these phrases. I hope the Grievance Committee sees this for what it is,” Terranova said. “I am surprised that he has not been disciplined or sanctioned by his office for this.”

Wiretap obtained near start of investigation

In late 2019, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and the District Attorney’s Office started the investigation in which the wiretap was eventually obtained, according to law enforcement sources.

Williams, who began working as a county prosecutor in 1995, was the district attorney’s narcotics bureau chief at the time.

The first wiretap was signed in January 2020, according to a law enforcement source.

It was right after that initial judicial approval of the wiretap that the changes to the supporting documentation were made, according to Flynn.

The first defendants in the case were charged federally in April 2021. An indictment of two men was unsealed that October. Since then, 12 others have been accused in an alleged narcotics conspiracy involving the sale of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl at several locations in Buffalo.

Flynn said he only learned about the issue involving Williams approximately a couple of months before Williams’ letter to federal prosecutors in June 2022.

Williams, who had become the office’s chief of appeals in September 2021, initially alerted First Deputy District Attorney Michael J. Keane, Flynn said.

‘I have a recollection’

Flynn said Williams first informed federal prosecutors about what he did during a face-to-face meeting with them.

Flynn said he then told Williams to put it in writing, which he did in a letter to federal prosecutors dated June 16, 2022.

In the letter, Williams said he made changes to at least one affidavit, and possibly two. The affidavits in question were his and that of a DEA task force officer.

“I mistakenly forgot to bring the paperwork back to the Judge for his approval,” he wrote.

“I have a recollection that I added a file number to both affidavits. Additionally, I have a recollection that I looked at a sentence in one or both of the affidavits and made changes,” he wrote. “I also have a recollection that I may have corrected a misspelled word or a few misspelled words. I no longer remember the word or words, or the sentence or sentences in question.”

In his letter, Williams urged federal prosecutors to avoid using evidence obtained through the warrant or make any arrests based on it.

Extent of changes ‘unclear’

After Williams got the wiretap signed, he took out the original pages in the affidavits and replaced them with edited versions, according to the Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics’ opinion.

“The judge notes that ‘the ADA kept the original signature pages of the affidavits and only replaced the edited pages,’ “ the panel said in a decision reached in September.

The judge did not keep a copy of the original signed document.

The extent of the changes to the warrant application was “unclear,” according to the panel.

“The ADA’s seeming effort to downplay the seriousness of the secret alterations is belied by their urging the federal prosecutors not use or rely on any evidence obtained through the wiretap and ping orders, whether to make arrests or otherwise,” the panel wrote.

‘I take his word for it’

Flynn said Williams told him the only changes made to the warrant – which was the first wiretap Williams had sought in his career – were spelling and grammatical fixes.

How does Flynn know what Williams changed?

He said he asked him.

“I take his word for it,” Flynn said.

As part of its review of the matter, no supervisor in the DA’s Office examined Williams’ computer, Flynn said.

Williams contacted a member of the department’s IT staff on his own and went through the computer, but they could not recover past versions of the document, Flynn said.

As for an explanation about why it happened, Williams simply “just forgot to go back down and have [the judge] re-sign it,” he said.

Flynn objected to the ethics panel’s description of Williams’ actions as “secretly altering the supporting materials.”

Flynn said Williams’ admission of his own conduct speaks to his character.

After the initial changes, Williams obtained extensions of the wiretap and ping order from the judge, Flynn said. Williams also had the judge subsequently sign off on other changes.

Flynn said he is not sure what happened to make Williams come forward when he did.

Attorney Terrence M. Connors has been asked to represent Williams in the proceeding before the grievance committee.

“We are cooperating with the grievance committee and our research concludes that Mr. Williams followed all of the rules of professional responsibility,” Connors said.

Defense attorney James Quinn Auricchio, who represents one of the defendants in the drug trafficking case, said this matter could be a problem for federal prosecutors and could be a serious ethical issue for Williams.

“I have known Paul for a long time. He’s got a lot of professional integrity and a lot of respect for the law, so I have every reason to believe his account, but the fact remains that the warrant that the agents relied upon and executed was not the warrant the judge signed,” Auricchio said. “It might not matter if the discrepancies are meaningful. I could see a court throwing out the evidence to make it clear that modifying a court’s order, in any way, is not consistent with due process and the Fourth Amendment.”

The role of ethics officer for the DA’s Office is to review and research when any potential ethics issue comes up in the office, Flynn said. That person also serves as a liaison to the ethics subcommittee of the state District Attorneys Association.

Flynn said he had no concerns about naming Williams to that post, noting that such work has typically always fallen to the appeals bureau chief.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York declined to comment for this story.