Fredonia man sentenced to seven years in prison on drug trafficking conviction

A Chautauqua County man who was convicted of possessing with intent to distribute and distributing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine has been sentenced to serve seven years in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that, in April 2015, the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating the drug trafficking activities of Nathaniel Gates Jr., 47, of Fredonia. During the investigation, they made three controlled purchases of narcotics from Gates. Investigators also executed a search warrant at Gates' Brigham Road apartment in Fredonia and recovered illegal narcotics and items commonly used in drug distribution.