A Fredonia man was arrested and charged Wednesday with selling illicit drugs that caused a fatal overdose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

John Wallace Buchanan, 36, was charged with distribution of fentanyl causing death, narcotics conspiracy, and possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Prosecutors said police were called Jan. 10, 2022, to a residence on Boulevard Avenue in Celoron where a deceased individual was found lying face down in the living room with signs of drug use nearby. Investigators reviewing the contents of the dead person's cell phone found a conversation on Facebook Messenger between someone using the victim's Facebook account and someone on Buchanan's account.

Investigators subsequently found more Facebook conversations dating back to November 2021 in which the deceased individual was seeking to buy narcotics from Buchanan, including one just prior to the victim's death, prosecutors said.

According to investigators, some messages between the victim and Buchanan may have been deleted from Buchanan's account. Investigators also believe the victim and Buchanan discussed firearms transactions.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer ordered Buchanan held following a detention hearing.