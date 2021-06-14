Franklinville woman admits possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell

A Franklinville woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing more than 5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute the drug, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Heidi Jankowiak, 35, was charged after a Jan. 23 traffic stop in Salamanca, authorities said in a news release.

After the driver allegedly admitted there was methamphetamine in the vehicle, Salamanca police searched the vehicle. They found a purse belonging to Jankowiak, a front-seat passenger, according to federal prosecutors.

Inside the purse, police found a digital scale, two suboxone strips, two hypodermic needles, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Jankowiak faces a minimum of five years in prison when she is sentenced Oct. 22.

