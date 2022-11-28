Franklinville man arrested after domestic altercation escalates

A Franklinville man was arrested after a domestic altercation escalated into a shooting Sunday night, State Police in Machias reported.

Darel D. Tingue, 55, was arraigned on a charge of second-degree assault, a Class D felony, and released under probation supervision.

Troopers said they responded at about 7:45 p.m. to a call for a domestic dispute in a home on Bakerstand Road in the Town of Franklinville.

According to the report, Tingue is accused of firing a shot from a pistol, striking a 31-year-old victim, after the victim had approached him with a bat during a verbal confrontation.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and is listed in stable condition.