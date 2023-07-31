A federal judge Monday sentenced Frank Parlato Jr. to five months home detention on a single tax conviction, concluding a case that started nearly eight years ago with a 19-count indictment that could have put him in prison for 20 years.

Parlato pleaded guilty in 2022 to a felony count of failing to file a tax form, admitting he accepted cash payments totaling $19,970 from a food vendor at the One Niagara tourist center in Niagara Falls, but failed to notify the IRS, which must be alerted to receipts of cash in amounts greater than $10,000.

With Frank Parlato facing prison for tax conviction, 78 letters to judge seek leniency for 'hero' The U.S Attorney's Office has asked U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara to sentence Parlato to two years in prison. But many of Parlato's supporters feel differently.

Prosecutors asked for a two-year prison sentence. Sentencing guidelines called for 24 to 30 months imprisonment.

U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara said he spent "an enormous amount of time" reviewing character letters and voluminous sentencing submissions. Arcara cited 78 letters of support for Parlato as one of the factors in his decision not to incarcerate him.

"They are powerful letters, no doubt about it," Arcara said.

The letters of support filed in U.S. District Court came from people across the country who extolled Parlato's past investigative work that helped expose Nxivm, a purported self-help organization near Albany whose leader was eventually sentenced to life in prison for sex trafficking and forced labor, among other charges.

The judge also sentenced Parlato to one year supervised release and fined him $10,000.

The ordered restitution of $184,939 has already been paid, Parlato said.

In August 2022, Parlato consented to the government seizing more than $815,000 of contested funds from him.

Herbert Greenman, one of Parlato's defense lawyers, told the judge the prosecution took a toll on Parlato, calling him "a little bit of a broken person right now."

"This has been a long time coming," Greenman said of Monday's hearing, noting that Parlato has lost income while "living under the could of an indictment."

In remarks to the judge during the sentencing hearing, Parlato said he regretted his tax crime.

Parlato, 68, also said he regretted not showing more "gentle mercy" at other times in his life, and he pledged to do so going forward.

"May I be merciful as I ask for mercy," Parlato told the judge.

After the sentencing, Parlato said, "Part of justice is mercy, not to be squandered."

Frank Parlato faces prison term after plea to IRS charge, agrees to forfeit about $1 million The former real estate developer and weekly newspaper publisher was slated to go to trial next month on multiple fraud and money laundering charges.

The former real estate developer publishes the Niagara Falls Reporter, an opinion website about Niagara County affairs, and the Frank Report, a website that follows up on Nxivm and other cases around the nation.

Parlato said he will continue writing, and also has a documentary in the works.

The judge allowed him to travel outside Western New York for work during his year of supervised release once he finishes his five months of home detention.

The prosecution of Parlato stemmed from an FBI investigation into his business dealings in Niagara Falls and his ownership of One Niagara, a mostly vacant downtown office building that Parlato converted to a tourist center. He held an ownership interest or managed the One Niagara building between 2004 and 2017.

In a 2015 affidavit, a FBI special agent said an investigation revealed Parlato created 17 business entities and opened 49 bank accounts from 2006 to 2014, "deliberately commingling funds and clouding and obfuscating any attempt at civil recovery.” Prosecutors as recently as June said Parlato failed to report nearly $400,000 in income in an effort to cheat the Internal Revenue Service, which Parlato has insisted is false.

"That's a lot of money," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles Kruly told Arcara.

"The defendant has every right to not like the IRS," Kruly said, adding that Parlato also can not like paying taxes. "But he has no right in breaking the law."

In recent weeks, Parlato bristled over what he called “the government’s unsubstantiated portrayal of me" as someone who evaded taxes.

His defense team contended a litigious minority partner – not the IRS – was the sole reason Parlato formed multiple corporations and opened the bank accounts. For each bank account and corporate entity, Parlato provided every bank his name as the owner and his taxpayer identification number, his lawyers have said.

"I never filed false tax returns," Parlato told the judge Monday.

Parlato pleaded guilty to failing to file a tax form – not to tax evasion.

He acknowledged not paying his taxes on time.

"I will faithfully file my tax forms on time as long as I live," he told the judge.

Paul Cambria Jr., his other defense attorney, urged the judge not to base his sentence on the accusations in the indictment and the prosecution's court papers.

"The focus should be exactly on what the offense of conviction is," Cambria said.