Frank Parlato pleads guilty to failing to file IRS form

Former real estate developer and weekly newspaper publisher Frank R. Parlato Jr. pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to failing to file a form with the IRS as part of a plea agreement that settles a nearly seven-year prosecution.

Parlato admitted he accepted cash payments totaling $19,970 from a food vendor at the One Niagara building in Niagara Falls but failed to notify the IRS, which must be alerted to receipts of cash in amounts greater than $10,000.

Parlato, 67, was slated to go to trial next month on charges from an 18-count indictment, including multiple fraud and money laundering counts.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of 24 to 30 months, a fine of $10,000 to $25,000 and one to three years of supervised release.

Parlato also agreed to pay about $184,000 in restitution for unpaid taxes on years of income and agreed to forfeit $1 million to federal authorities.

Prosecutors agreed not to seek a prison term greater than 24 months.

The cash collected from the vendor was for rent paid in the summer of 2010 at the downtown Niagara Falls building Parlato operated as a tourist center, according to the plea agreement.

Parlato admitted he failed to file what's known as form 8300 with the IRS.

Parlato was first indicted by federal prosecutors in 2015 following an FBI investigation dating back to at least 2012.

Prosecutors dropped some charges, including that Parlato stole $1 million from two heirs to the Seagrams liquor fortune, when they unveiled a new grand jury indictment in May 2018.

Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 7.

Federal prosecutors said Parlato's co-defendant, Chitra Selvaraj, also plans to plead guilty in the case.