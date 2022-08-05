Frank Parlato faces prison term after plea to IRS charge, agrees to forfeit about $1 million

Former real estate developer and weekly newspaper publisher Frank R. Parlato Jr. pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to failing to file a form with the IRS as part of a plea agreement that settles a nearly seven-year prosecution.

Parlato admitted he accepted cash payments totaling $19,970 from a food vendor at the One Niagara Welcome Center in Niagara Falls but failed to notify the IRS, which must be alerted to receipts of cash in amounts greater than $10,000.

Parlato, 67, was slated to go to trial next month on charges in an 18-count indictment, including fraud and money laundering.

Parlato also agreed to pay about $184,940 in restitution for unpaid taxes on years of income and to forfeit about $1 million to federal authorities, the latter of which was money seized by the government in 2015.

Federal sentencing guidelines call for a prison term of 24 to 30 months, a fine of $10,000 to $25,000 and one to three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors agreed not to seek a prison term greater than 24 months at Parlato's sentencing, scheduled for Dec. 7.

They also agreed under the deal not to seek forfeiture of Parlato's homes in Amherst and Florida.

"Will I be sentenced to prison? I don’t know, maybe," Parlato said outside the Robert H. Jackson United States Courthouse after he entered his plea. "I am prepared to do that, and I’ll do my very best whatever happens. But I do think that I’m entitled to a chance to explain what I did, why I did it, and please keep in mind it was only one document, one time, 12 years ago, measured against a great deal of success."

Friday's proceeding was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., but was delayed about 45 minutes as Parlato, his attorneys and prosecutors made changes to the plea agreement in handwritten notes.

Throughout the proceeding, Parlato responded to questions from U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara about whether he understood terms of the agreement as it was reviewed in the courtroom.

Parlato had an ownership interest or managed the One Niagara building – located near the foot of the Rainbow Bridge in downtown Niagara Falls and operated as a tourist center – between 2004 and 2017, according to prosecutors. The center, still in operation, houses vendors who offer food, souvenirs and tours to Falls visitors.

Prosecutors said there was unreported income from operations at One Niagara between 2006 and 2017 that led to uncollected taxes of about $390,346. Much of that amount has been paid, with the roughly $184,000 still owed a figure that includes interest and penalties.

Parlato, who will be sentenced as a first-time offender, was first indicted by federal prosecutors in 2015 on charges he cheated the IRS, accusations that arose following an FBI investigation dating back to at least 2012. Prosecutors dropped some charges, including the accusation that Parlato stole $1 million from two heirs to the Seagrams liquor fortune, when they unveiled a new grand jury indictment in May 2018.

The cash collected from the vendor was for rent paid in the summer of 2010, according to the plea agreement.

Parlato, who was represented by defense attorneys Herbert Greenman and Paul Cambria Jr., admitted he failed to file what's known as IRS Form 8300.

Parlato had been part-owner of Artvoice and publisher of the Niagara Falls Reporter.

The $1 million seized by the government was money Parlato received from Sara and Clare Bronfman, daughters of the late Seagrams liquor heir Edgar M. Bronfman. They had accused Parlato of cheating them out of the money, while Parlato said he earned the money as part of a real estate deal in Los Angeles.

The Bronfman sisters were members of a group known as Nxivm, the founder of which was found guilty in 2019 of sex trafficking and racketeering, among other charges. Clare Bronfman pleaded guilty to two charges for her role in the organization.