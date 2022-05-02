 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four teens charged with felonies after alleged shoplifting and subsequent car chase

Trail blazaer

The teens face criminal possession of stolen property charges.

 Courtesy of Cheektowaga Police Department
One 16-year-old and three 17-year-old boys were arrested Monday and charged with felonies after an alleged shoplifting incident and car chase, according to Cheektowaga police.

Police said the juvenile suspects were seen entering a white Ford Ranger outside Cabela's, 2003 Walden Ave., after one of them allegedly stole a Ruger pistol magazine from the store. Shortly thereafter, police learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen April 17 in Buffalo and had been involved in several other recent crimes.

Cheektowaga police eventually spotted the Ranger as it sat parked on Edison Avenue just over the Buffalo city line. As a Buffalo police officer attempted to approach it, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and rammed it into an unmarked Cheektowaga detectives' vehicle behind it.

The Ranger fled and, after a brief pursuit by police, crashed at Langfield Avenue and Suffolk Street in Buffalo. The four suspects were subsequently taken into custody. Two suffered minor injuries and were treated in Erie County Medical Center.  

In Cheektowaga, they face criminal possession of stolen property charges. One will be charged with the larceny from Cabela's. An investigation into charges against the driver is ongoing.

