Four shot in East Amherst Street entertainment complex in Buffalo

Buffalo detectives say four people were shot Saturday night in an entertainment complex in the first block of East Amherst Street, leaving one of the victims in critical condition.
Northeast District officers responded to the call just after 10:30 p.m. at the Zone One Complex. Police said two females and two males were transported to Erie County Medical Center, where one of the females was reported to be in critical condition Sunday.
One of the males, who was struck by gunfire in the toe, was later arrested by Buffalo police and charged with criminal possession of a handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.