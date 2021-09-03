Four people shot Thursday night in Niagara Falls

Four people were shot Thursday night in Niagara Falls and one of the victims, who was grazed in the buttocks, was arrested for gun possession and in connection with a previous shooting in the same area, Falls police said.

Police responded to a report of "multiple persons shot" at about 10:20 p.m. near the area of 19th Street and Welch Avenue.

There, police learned that four people had been wounded. One male, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was transported by private vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center before police arrived.

Officers found two victims, a male and a female, and began to render first aid.

A fourth person, Nivon Smith, 18, of Niagara Falls tried to flee on foot but was detained by police. They determined that he had suffered a graze wound to his buttocks, police said. They also learned that he was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in the same area Sunday. Police said Smith was in possession of a loaded handgun. He was taken to NFMMC for treatment and then brought to the police department for booking.

The other victim at NFMMC was transferred to Erie County Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery. He was listed Friday morning in critical condition.

The remaining two victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated and released.

