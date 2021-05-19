Four more Western New Yorkers arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Sunstrum was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Juran was charged with two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Warmus is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government business or official functions; and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Court documents offer some details about how the suspects were identified and what they are accused of doing at the Capitol.

The Sywaks

Sywak and his son were identified as possible suspects in late January when investigators at the FBI Washington Field Office found a match between a photo of the elder Sywak on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol building and a mug shot from a prior arrest. Court records did not say what the prior arrest was for.