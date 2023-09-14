Niagara Falls police investigating a report of a rock thrown at a vehicle last weekend charged four men found exiting a nearby abandoned building, who told officers they got the idea from something they saw on TikTok.

Police responded to Sixth Street on Saturday afternoon, where a resident showed police the damage to an SUV, according to a police report. He told police the rock came from the building across the street.

Police stopped four men leaving the building, all of whom were covered in concrete dust.

Three of the men told officers they were on the property "because of something they saw on TikTok about vacant properties," according to the report.

Luke G. VanAlstyne, 20, of Macedon; Alex Forzano, 20, of Rochester; Andrew J. Ciccariello, 20, of Rochester; and Thomas R. Kost, 19, of New York City, were charged with misdemeanor trespassing and criminal mischief.

They are scheduled to be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court Sept. 22.