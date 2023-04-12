A federal grand jury has indicted four men in connection with a narcotics ring in Buffalo and Jamestown, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Joseph Zaso, also known as "Joey Cracks" and "Sosa," 39, of Buffalo, faces up to life in prison if he is convicted on counts of distribution of heroin causing serious bodily injury, engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, using and maintaining a drug-involved premises, and distribution of fentanyl.

Richard A. Philbrick Sr., 37; Brian Cessna, 63, and Kyle N. Lewis, 31, all of Jamestown, could receive mandatory minimum sentences on their charges.

Philbrick is charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Cessna is charged with using and maintaining a drug-involved premises. Lewis is charged with distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

All four also are charged with narcotics conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Zaso organized and managed narcotics sales in the Jamestown and Buffalo areas between September 2018 and May 2022, conspiring with Philbrick, Lewis and Cessna. Zaso also is accused of selling heroin to a person identified as B.K., causing serious injury.

According to prosecutors, the drug operation used residences on Locust Street and Fairview Avenue in Jamestown and Laurel Street in Buffalo.