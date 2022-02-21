Four charged after stolen car in Amherst leads to pursuit in Niagara County

A man and three juveniles in an allegedly stolen car fled police in Amherst and Niagara County early Monday morning before being taken into custody, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

At 2:47 a.m., sheriff's deputies learned of a pursuit by Amherst police of a Cadillac sedan entering the county, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies located the vehicle on Lockport Road, near Shawnee Road, in Wheatfield, but the driver refused to pull over. The pursuit continued westbound into the Town of Niagara, where Lewiston police assisted by deploying "stop sticks" at Lockport and Tuscarora roads.

The vehicle, now with its front tires deflated, continued into Niagara Falls and then to New York Power Authority property in Lewiston. The four allegedly attempted to flee on foot, but were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, the Sheriff's Office said.

A man identified as the driver, Kahill J. Reeves, no age given, was charged with felony possession of stolen property; eight misdemeanors: resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, false personation, reckless driving and three counts of child endangerment; and numerous traffic violations.