Four arrested, variety of drugs discovered in Jamestown raid

Four Jamestown residents were arrested and a variety of illegal drugs were discovered as the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed search warrants at adjacent addresses on Prendergast Avenue Monday afternoon, the Jamestown Police Department reported.

Austin M. Weatherby, 21; Corinna D. McCreary, 39; and Cora A. Waddington, 23, were charged with multiple drug possession counts. Facing a single drug possession count was Dalton Nuse, 21.

Weatherby also was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. All were taken to Jamestown City Jail to be arraigned in City Court.

At one address, officers said they found 53 grams for fentanyl, 41 grams of methamphetamine, 30 units of LSD, mushrooms, suboxone, cocaine, scales, cash, a switchblade knife, a 12-gauge shotgun and a bullet-resistant vest. A quantity of fentanyl and cash were found at the second address.

Police said that the raids at 4:25 p.m. followed a narcotics investigation that began several months ago. Jamestown police were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department SWAT Team, the State Police K-9 unit and the Jamestown Fire Department.